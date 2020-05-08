Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.84, approximately 11,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 28,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.