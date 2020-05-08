Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 39,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 45,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.