Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,634 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 150,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 30.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000.

Shares of VTA stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

