Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Invacare (NYSE:IVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 172.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVC. Stephens reduced their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $243.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invacare by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

