Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $90,841,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,600 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,722,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

