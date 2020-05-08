International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Shares Up 6.3%

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 28,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 59,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Prospect Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Prospect Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.