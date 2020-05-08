Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

