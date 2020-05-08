Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at B. Riley

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 61.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

