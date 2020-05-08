ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.00

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.00 and traded as low as $12.45. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 557,580 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (3.99) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.90) (($0.04)) by GBX (1.09) (($0.01)). Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma PLC will post -3.3900003 EPS for the current year.

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

