Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.26 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $962.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

