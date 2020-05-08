Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at UBS Group

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $123.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $71.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $272,231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after purchasing an additional 793,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

