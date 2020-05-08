Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT opened at $71.90 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

