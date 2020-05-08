Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Trading Up 6.1% After Earnings Beat

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.01, 690,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 779,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Also, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,000 shares of company stock worth $591,510. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,932,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $20,995,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 376,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.