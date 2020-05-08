HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $167.42

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.42 and traded as low as $165.80. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 1,678,858 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.42.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Holden bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £26,075 ($34,300.18).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.