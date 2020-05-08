Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $2.57. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 13,376,400 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 861,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 657.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,428 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

