Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to post $534.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.94 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $491.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $479,000.

PEAK stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

