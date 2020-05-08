Head to Head Comparison: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus 1mage Software (NYSE:ISOL)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unisys and 1mage Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unisys presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.29%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys 36.76% -15.17% 5.50% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unisys and 1mage Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.95 billion 0.24 -$17.20 million N/A N/A 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1mage Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unisys beats 1mage Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. This segment offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate their data-center environments. It also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. In addition, this segments products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

