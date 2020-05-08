Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.94.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

HAS opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

