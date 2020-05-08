Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.15, 76,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 664% from the average session volume of 9,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,167 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 84,928 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

