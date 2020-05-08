HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HVRRY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

