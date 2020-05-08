Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $10.01 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

