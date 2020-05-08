Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Trading Up 6.6% After Earnings Beat

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 1,059,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,802% from the average daily volume of 55,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.72. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,985 in the last ninety days. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1,071.6% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 925,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 846,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 61,676 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 60,393 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

