Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after buying an additional 144,868 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 29,801 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.