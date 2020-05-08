Greenbrook TMS’s (GBOKF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc operates outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. The company's Greenbrook centers offer transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorders.

