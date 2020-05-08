Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10, 517,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 663,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

The firm has a market cap of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

