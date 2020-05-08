Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 7.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $13.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.10, 517,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 663,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,571.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.