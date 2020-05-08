Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

