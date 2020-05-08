Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.81

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.81 and traded as low as $63.82. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 85,962 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$67.25 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$58.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

