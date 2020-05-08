GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 16% Following Weak Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s stock price dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.65, approximately 4,572,855 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,445,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone acquired 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

