Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at $211,502.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

