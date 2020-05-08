Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.93, 12,787 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 13,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.21% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

