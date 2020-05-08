Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 495,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $12,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

