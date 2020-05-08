GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.44

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.44 and traded as low as $10.01. GETECH Group shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 3,975 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

