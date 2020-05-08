General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 372,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 329,501 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

GE opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

