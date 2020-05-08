FY2021 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Cut by Analyst

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.04.

NYSE:PE opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $21.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

