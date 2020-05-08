FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Retail Properties of America Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Retail Properties of America in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

