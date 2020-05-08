FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

