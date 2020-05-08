FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $424.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.10.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 47,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 655,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

