Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 5,040 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $666,086.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,467,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50.

FFIV opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

