Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 117.6% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,074,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,209,000 after buying an additional 1,661,640 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 682,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 411,971 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 239,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Christopher bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $65,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

