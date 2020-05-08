Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Trading Up 5.4% After Strong Earnings

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.05, approximately 205,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 318,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 485.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 548,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 82,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -92.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

