FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $47.66, but opened at $45.41. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 608,355 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,267,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,249,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,455,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

