FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.