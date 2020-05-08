Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $140.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

