Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

