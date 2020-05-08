FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.