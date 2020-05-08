First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) PT Raised to $35.00

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of FIBK opened at $30.77 on Monday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 25.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

