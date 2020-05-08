First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FHB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Compass Point raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.36. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

