First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
FHB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Compass Point raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.
Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.36. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.
In other First Hawaiian news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
