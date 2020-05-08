First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Defiance Financial worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.45. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.