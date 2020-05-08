First American Trust FSB Buys 3,626 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $183.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

