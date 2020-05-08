Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

